Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $4 million sold in Westmoreland County

A winning $4 million scratch-off lottery ticket was recently sold at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Westmoreland County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery didn't specify when the ticket was sold, but said that the casino will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winner.

The winner was from the Cash Money game, a $50 ticket, the lottery said.

Nearly a dozen winning tickets worth at least $1 million have been sold so far this year in western Pennsylvania.

The lottery said scratch-off tickets are distributed randomly, so neither the lottery nor retailers know where winning tickets will be sold until a prize is claimed.

Winners are advised to immediately sign the back of their ticket and contact the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481. Scratch-off prizes expire one year after the game's end-sale date posted on the lottery's website.

Since ticket sales began in 1972, the lottery has contributed more than $38.2 billion to programs including transportation, care services, prescription assistance, senior centers and meals.