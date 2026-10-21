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Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $4 million sold in Westmoreland County

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers breaking news, sports, and crime, among other topics.
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Mike Darnay

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A winning $4 million scratch-off lottery ticket was recently sold at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Westmoreland County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery didn't specify when the ticket was sold, but said that the casino will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winner.

The winner was from the Cash Money game, a $50 ticket, the lottery said. 

Nearly a dozen winning tickets worth at least $1 million have been sold so far this year in western Pennsylvania.

The lottery said scratch-off tickets are distributed randomly, so neither the lottery nor retailers know where winning tickets will be sold until a prize is claimed.

Winners are advised to immediately sign the back of their ticket and contact the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481. Scratch-off prizes expire one year after the game's end-sale date posted on the lottery's website.

Since ticket sales began in 1972, the lottery has contributed more than $38.2 billion to programs including transportation, care services, prescription assistance, senior centers and meals.

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