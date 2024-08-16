Westmoreland County Airshow to bring thrills for the whole family

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Are you looking to fly high this weekend or see some planes that do? The Shop 'n Save Westmoreland County Airshow at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport may be just the thing for you.

You'll see old planes, fast planes, military helicopters, and everything in between.

People like U.S. Air Force Captain Melanie Kluesner will be headlining the airshow with the F-35A Demo Team. She loves serving her country and flying in airshows like this one. She says the F-35A will make its presence known as it's flying by.

"The fastest I'll go is .95 mach," Kluesner said. "I won't break the sound barrier. That's not allowed, but .95 mach."

Something else that could be fast-moving this weekend at the airshow is the weather. This is a rain-or-shine event, and there are some showers possible, especially on Sunday.

Air Boss and Air Show Director David Schultz says that they are constantly monitoring the weather, and to a certain extent, they can roll with Mother Nature's punches.

"We need at least 15,000 feet of ground to the bottom of cloud clearances," said Shultz. "And three-nautical-mile radius visibility and light to no precipitation. We've got enough slop in the schedule with the temporary flight restriction and the airport closer that will allow us to modify the schedule as we need to."

While you're bound to keep your eyes on the sky during this airshow, there are cool things to see on the ground, like the Big Idaho Potato Truck and the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile.

And unlike some of the pilots at this air show, HotDogger "Relishing" Riley Flanagan joked that they never really feel the need for speed in the Weinermobile.

"You know, we can really haul some buns in the Weinermobile, but we try to keep it to the speed limit," Flanagan said.

Gates open at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and tickets are still available. For more information on the airshow, click here.