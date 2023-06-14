Westmoreland Co. man wanted on homicide by vehicle while DUI charges from 2022 deadly wrong-way crash on Parkway East
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a Westmoreland County man on homicide charges stemming from a deadly wrong-way crash last year on the Parkway East.
According to court paperwork, 28-year-old Troy Modrak is facing over a dozen charges including homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault, and involuntary manslaughter related to the wrong-way crash on Interstate 376 in Churchill Borough last July.
26-year-old Thomas Ligon died at the scene.
State Police investigators say that a sample of Modrak's blood was taken at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville which shows that his blood alcohol content was .206%, over 2& 1/2 times the legal limit.
Modrak is not in custody as of Wednesday morning.
