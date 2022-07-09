Watch CBS News
One person killed in wrong-way, three-vehicle crash on Parkway East

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person is dead after a wrong-way crash on the Parkway East.

The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. near the Churchill exit.

According to information provided by Pennsylvania State Police, a vehicle was traveling west in the eastbound lanes when it smashed into another vehicle, causing it to spin and hit a third vehicle.

A passenger in one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the vehicles involved in the initial impact were both taken to the hospital for treatment and their conditions are unknown.

Meanwhile, the driver of the third vehicle was uninjured and the car remained drivable.

State police are investigating.

First published on July 9, 2022 / 9:48 AM

