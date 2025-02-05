Ice Storm impacts an area overnight in our region | First Alert Weather Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Any Alert Days Ahead? Yes. Today and Thursday are First Alert Weather Days due to the ice storm. Saturday is also now a FAWD.

Aware: It's been 781 days since the last ice storm warning has been issued.

Pittsburgh and surrounding areas watches and warnings: February 5, 2025.

An ice storm is expected to slide through overnight tonight with some areas potentially seeing up to a quarter to four-tenths of an inch of ice possible. Even a trace amount of ice is enough to get winter weather advisories because of just how dangerous it can be. Roads are expected to be icy overnight. Don't forget about sidewalks and driveways too that will also become icy. Ice also normally leads to power outages, and sometimes these are widespread. The chance to see icy conditions will be highest between 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. tonight. Even as we warm up, ice will still be possible, but the timing of the worst of the conditions means we may see minimal school delays in Pittsburgh. School delays and cancellations are expected to be widespread in the Laurel Highlands and Ridges, along with communities up along I-80. It's been a while since we have dealt with icy conditions across the area. The last ice storm warning was issued 781 days ago.

First Alert Weather Day with an ice storm: February 5, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

For today, while we wait on the freezing rain, highs should hit the mid-30s. I have noon temperatures near 30. Skies will be cloudy with winds coming in out of the east at around 10mph.

Precipitation chances and types: February 5, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, Friday is looking cool with highs in the upper 30s. Another freezing rain chance will roll through on Saturday. Sunday looks mainly dry, with a high coming in at around 45 but that is hit at the start of the morning. The rest of the day should be spent in the 30s with a small passing snow shower chance.

The 7-Day Forecast: February 5, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

