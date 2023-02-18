Western Pennsylvania residents remain concerned after East Palestine train derailment

BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) - Concerns over the fallout of the East Palestine train derailment have flowed over the border into Pennsylvania.

Proactive steps are being taken in counties that border East Palestine to make sure the water and air quality is tested in those areas.

However, residents have said they are still on high alert two weeks after the train carrying toxic chemicals derailed, spilling those toxic chemicals into the air, water, and ground.

Many towns in Butler and Beaver counties are monitoring the water supply, which is taken from the Ohio River.

Residents that live just miles away from the site have said while they're glad testing is being done, they're still worried about what they could be breathing in.

"I'm glad they're testing, but it's always scary when you don't know how far it's gone," said Dawn Andersson of Cranberry Township.

"They're saying it's coming east and I'm a little concerned about that," added Debbie Daniluk of Butler County." Being asthmatic and my son, who lives in Dubois, said 'Mom, you need to stay in the house.'"

Meanwhile, here in Allegheny County, the health department has said they're testing the air quality and have said their monitors can detect pollutants like vinyl chloride, a chemical that was on the train when it derailed.

So far, they have said there have been no air quality changes and believe emissions from the derailment would disperse before reaching Allegheny County.