Reporter arrested during East Palestine press conference released, expected to face a judge

NewsNation reporter released after being arrested in East Palestine

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (KDKA) - A reporter has been released from jail after he was arrested during a press conference in East Palestine.

It was a bit of a split-screen moment at the press conference on Wednesday, with one side featuring the good news for residents of East Palestine who could return home as the evacuation order was lifted from last week's train derailment.

On the other side, a reporter covering the press conference was arrested.

NewsNation reporter Evan Lambert was arrested by East Palestine Police as he was trying to do a live report during Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's press conference.

DeWine and other local leaders were speaking about the train derailment and chemical fire that has dominated the news for the past few days.

What followed was Lambert being arrested by police as other media looked on.

During the conference, which continued after Lambert's arrest, DeWine said he did not order the arrest and condemned it.

NewsNation's bureau chief said this is a violation of the First Amendment and that Lambert was just doing his job.

Lambert was released from jail on Wednesday night and will face a judge today.

