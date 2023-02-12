EPA could hold Norfolk Southern liable for East Palestine train derailment

EPA could hold Norfolk Southern liable for East Palestine train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (KDKA) - Norfolk Southern may be responsible for clean-up costs at the train derailment site in East Palestine, Ohio.

The Environmental Protection Agency sent the company a general notice of potential liability.

It outlines EPA cleanup actions at the site and the potential to hold them accountable for the price.