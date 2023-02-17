Cranberry Township to test its water following East Palestine train derailment

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Communities up to 50 miles from the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio are working to protect their residents from the aftermath by testing the air and water in their counties.

Cranberry Township announced this week it's testing the township's water.

"The Township's supply is taken from the Ohio River upstream of the incident, which is about 33 miles away," the township said in an announcement on its website.

The township said the water supply continues to be safe and it plans to continue monitoring it.

"We're only 25 miles away from it and not that I'm worrying about it, but it does raise a red flag for concern," said Tom Bell, a Cranberry Township resident.

Some residents told KDKA-TV on Friday that they're concerned emissions from the crash could reach them.

"You don't know how far it's gone," Cranberry Township resident Dawn Andersson said.

"It's coming in this direction. We're not really sure about the air quality that we're getting," Butler County resident Debbie Daniluk said

Daniluk said she has asthma, and her family has concerns about her going outside.

"I'm a little worried," Daniluk said. "My son, who lives in Dubois said, Mom, you need to stay in the house."

The Allegheny County Health Department said Thursday it's been monitoring the air in the county since the Feb 3 derailment.

The county’s air quality monitors do detect several of the pollutants like benzene and vinyl chloride. With more than 25 miles from East Palestine to the county border, any emissions would likely disperse before reaching the county, but will still continue to be monitored. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) February 16, 2023

The health department said, "The county's air quality monitors do detect several of the pollutants like benzene and vinyl chloride. With more than 25 miles from East Palestine to the county border, any emissions would likely disperse before reaching the county, but will still continue to be monitored."

So far, the health department said there have been no air quality changes.

Butler County EMA Director Steve Bicehouse said the county does not have the ability or equipment to test the air, water or soil but said it is monitoring results from the EPA.

"We have been closely monitoring the results that are being reported by both the EPA, and the state DEP. We have not had any communication from any agency that there is concern for the residents of Butler County. In addition, we have not received any reports of anyone adversely affected. The County does not have the ability or equipment to test air, water or soil. If we receive any reports, we will notify the appropriate government agency to investigate," Bicehouse said in a statement to KDKA.