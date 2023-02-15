Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost dismisses charges against NewsNation reporter
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (KDKA) - On Wednesday morning, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said that the criminal charges filed against Evan Lambert have been dismissed.
Lambert, a reporter for NewsNation, was filming a live report during a press conference being held by Governor Mike DeWine following the derailment of a train in East Palestine.
"My office has reviewed the relevant video and documentary evidence, and is dismissing the charges against Evan Lambert as unsupported by sufficient evidence," AG Yost said. "Regardless of the intent, arresting a journalist reporting at a press conference is a serious matter," Yost said. "Ohio protects a free press under its constitution, and state officials should remember to exercise a heightened level of restraint in using arrest powers."
Lambert was facing charges of resisting arrest and criminal trespassing.
