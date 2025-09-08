Western Pennsylvania Bleeding Disorders Foundation working to help people recognize signs of the conditions

Many people have a bleeding disorder and don't know it, but the Western Pennsylvania Bleeding Disorders Foundation is working to help people recognize the signs and get support.

The foundation helps people with hemophilia, Von Willebrand disease and other conditions that cause their blood not to clot properly.

This summer, kids with bleeding disorders went to "Camp Hot-to-Clot," where doctors helped with infusions and taught kids how to self-infuse. The foundation also offers a "new parent support group" for parents of kids who are newly diagnosed.

"I think it's life-changing for them just to know someone who's going through the same experiences as them, to be able to share this information with them. We just held a back-to-school program, and just knowing how to have those conversations with the teacher, how to make sure that you have a 504 plan for your son or daughter with a bleeding disorder, and just the different experiences that they have. It's so important to share," said Kara Dornish, executive director of Western Pa. Bleeding Disorders Foundation.

Bleeding disorders like hemophilia and Von Willebrand disease are inherited conditions. Common signs in kids include large or frequent bruises, bleeding gums or nosebleeds, swelling or pain in joints and heavy or prolonged bleeding after injuries, dental work or surgery. It can also cause heavy menstrual bleeding.

The foundation will host a "Unite for Bleeding Disorders Walk" at North Park on Saturday, Sept. 6, at 9 a.m., with a 5K run at 8:30 a.m., kicking off at the parking lot by the pool.

More information on the walk and how to get support can be found on the foundation's website at this link.