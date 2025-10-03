Western Pennsylvania approaching peak fall foliage this week

The trees across western Pennsylvania will be approaching peak color this week, according to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' fall foliage report.

Last week's rain has helped slow the color transition for many forests, which were stressed from drought and showing their colors early. The rain and warm nighttime temperatures have likely stabilized the fall foliage timeline, which had been barreling ahead. The temperatures are also supposed to cool down next week, encouraging some noticeable color change across the state, the DCNR says.

Pennsylvania Fall Foliage Report (Photo: Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources)

According to the fall foliage map for the week of Oct. 2-8, most of the Pittsburgh area is approaching peak color, while Beaver, Lawrence and Butler counties are just starting to change.

Forestry staff in Forbes State Forest are reporting that fall color continues to develop across southwestern Pennsylvania, with Somerset County showing the best color in the region. The Laurel Highlands, which includes Somerset, Fayette and Westmoreland counties, was recently voted the fourth best spot in the country for fall foliage.

In the west-central part of the state, the DCNR says peak color is still a week or more away, depending on where you are. Leaf peepers are encouraged to travel to dry, upland areas to experience the most fall color this week. The DCNR recommends the recently updated overlook at Beartown Rocks in the Clear Creek State Forest.