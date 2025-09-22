Laurel Highlands voted nation's 4th best destination for fall foliage

Pennsylvania's Laurel Highlands has been voted one of the 10 best destinations for fall foliage in the nation.

Laurel Highlands took the fourth spot in USA Today's 10Best ranking of best fall foliage destinations. Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Roanoke, Virginia, and Hot Springs, Arkansas, earned spots in the top three.

"Autumn colors peak in this region of the Allegheny Mountains around mid-October, making for a stunning show," USA Today wrote about the Laurel Highlands. "The plethora of hiking and biking trails, including a portion of the Great Allegheny Passage, mean it's easy to explore the highlands during the height of the season. Several fall festivals add to the welcoming vibes in this region each October."

Laurel Highlands (Photo: GO Laurel Highlands)

It's not the first nod the Laurel Highlands region has gotten for its autumn displays. It ranked in the top 10 best destinations for fall foliage in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2024.

Related: Map shows how vibrant western Pennsylvania's fall foliage will be this year

Best places for fall foliage near Pittsburgh

Several other places in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia made the list.

Potter-Tioga, which includes Pine Creek Gorge, better known as Pennsylvania's Grand Canyon, ranked No. 5. About a four-hour drive from Pittsburgh, the area includes 10 state parks and over 400,000 acres of state forest lands.

Ohio's Hocking Hills came in ninth. About a three and a half hour drive from Pittsburgh, USA Today says it has rocky outcroppings and sweeping views that are great for taking in fall colors.

Mountaineer Country, West Virginia, which includes Monongalia, Preston and Taylor counties, rounds out the list at No. 10.

All the areas were nominated by a panel of experts and voted on by USA Today readers.