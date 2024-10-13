Western Pennsylvania's best rain chances on Sunday come in the northern counties

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today's forecast is a complex one with some folks seeing rain for most of the day and others probably not seeing any.

On top of that the places that will see rain all day won't see severe weather today, but some strong storms will be possible in other spots for around an hour this evening. Finally, the lack of cloud cover in some spots and clouds in others will mean big differences in high temperatures today.

Wow! It's a lot.

Let's start off by talking about who has the best chance for rain and that is going to be folks living along I-80. If you are wondering if I am talking about you go and look out your window right now. Is it raining?

You're in the area most likely to see rain for most of the day. If it's not raining, you are probably in the area not expecting to see a lot of rain throughout the day. Finally, if you look out your window and it's sunny, congrats as most of your day will be dry, but you're probably in the area where storms are at least possible late this afternoon and into the evening hours. It's also going to be a windy day for you.

Any questions?

Now while the previous paragraph is what you should expect, the weather doesn't always follow the script. Yesterday, my alter ego Coach Ron, found this out the hard way as the twenty minutes of rain we saw yesterday in the South Hills happened right in the middle of my daughter's championship soccer match. I got to do the walk of shame over to the free pizza and donuts area after the game. Thankfully they put up a tent, right? I received a lot of playful ribbing about how the day was supposed to be dry. That's the issue with this weather pattern.

The rain line is close enough that places well south of where rain is setting up along I-80 may briefly see a passing shower. Places along I-80 will see breaks in the rain. Everyone has a chance to see rain today, but the highest chance comes for the I-80 corridor.

Wind gusts in the Uniontown area today - October 13, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

The other issue is that due to rain & clouds, there will be fairly widespread when it comes to highs today. I have Pittsburgh hitting 77° for today's high. Morgantown has a solid chance to hit the 80s. Franklin will be lucky to hit 65°.

High temperatures in our region - October 13, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Pittsburgh morning lows were up near 60, and today's low temperature won't be hit until just before midnight tonight. I have Pittsburgh dipping down to around 56° at that time. That will also be tomorrow's high temperature with temperatures dipping to near 50 for the afternoon before then plunging to the low 40s by just before midnight.

Tuesday and Wednesday highs will be near 50 degrees. Brrrr it is about to get cool.

Looking ahead, rain chances stick around through Wednesday. Monday actually will have the lowest rain chance of any of this cluster of days with just isolated rain and drizzle.

Scattered showers are expected for today, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Rain totals will not be impressive in Pittsburgh but we will have some decent rain totals along I-80.

7-day forecast: October 13, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

