Pittsburgh-area students join West Virginia University marching band in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK (KDKA) — Some Pittsburgh-area college students will be part of a performance of a lifetime Thursday, taking part in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with the West Virginia University marching band.

The students traveled nearly 400 miles from the Mountain State of West Virginia to the Big Apple. The Mountaineer Marching Band will be marching loud and proud this Turkey Day, performing in the 98th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"This is like your dream," said Samantha Smith, a Pittsburgher at WVU.

Around 350 WVU band members have the honor in ushering in jolly old St. Nicholas along the 5-mile parade route through Manhattan.

"I think we all really were hoping for that. And so, when we heard that that was true, that we were going to be like the last band, you know, leading in Santa Claus, that was just really exciting for us and it's honestly an honor," Smith said.

Smith plays the trumpet and describes the opportunity as the Super Bowl for the marching band.

"This is everything you want. And they call it the Pride of West Virginia and I do really feel a sense of pride for, you know, our marching band and the state of West Virginia to be able to represent on such a main stage," she said.

She, along with her fellow band members and friend, a North Huntingdon native, hope to show the world what the Pride of West Virginia is made of, saying they've been practicing for months.

"To finally be someone in that parade, and hopefully I can inspire someone else to, you know, follow their dreams," said Angelo Buffalini.

This is the WVU marching band's second appearance in the parade, first performing in 2016.

For now, Smith and Buffalini are taking in the sights and sounds of the city before their 2 a.m. wake-up call on Thursday. But say they can't wait to show off what they're made of.

"It's honestly an honor to be able to represent that in the state of West Virginia," said Buffalini.