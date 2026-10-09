West Virginia University places fraternity on interim suspension after hazing allegations

West Virginia University's Lambda Chi fraternity has been placed on interim suspension after hazing allegations, the university announced on Friday. The interim suspension takes effect immediately.

In a news release, the university said the move came after "multiple reports" of hazing, including allegations that led to a Campus Warning earlier this week. Details as to the exact nature of the allegations were not available.

Lambda Chi is accused of multiple alleged violations of the university's Main Campus Student Code of Conduct, specifically Section 6.2, which addresses hazing, according to the news release. Members of the fraternity are not allowed to participate in, attend, or organize social functions as a chapter, or host or co-host social activities at another location, among other sanctions, while the suspension is active.

"The interim suspension will remain in effect until the allegations are addressed through a formal hearing or other disposition," the university said.

Recruitment and new member class programs are also suspended, and the fraternity is prohibited from participating in university-sponsored programming, the news release added. Lambda Chi has five days to request a review and reconsideration of the sanctions.

West Virginia said hazing allegations can also be reported to the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities at 304-293-8111, the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life at 304-293-8201 or the Office of Compliance and Prevention Education at 304-293-5600.

Anyone at West Virginia who believes they have been targeted by hazing or has information on a hazing investigation can call the university's police department at 304-293-3136.