Multiple reports of alleged hazing at 2 West Virginia University frats, police say

West Virginia University Police issued a warning after multiple anonymous reports of alleged hazing involving at least two on-campus fraternity sites, the university announced on Tuesday.

Police issued a Campus Warning, saying an investigation is underway after the reports. Authorities did not say the exact number of reports or which frat locations are involved, only saying additional information cannot be released because "criminal investigations are active."

"WVU has zero tolerance for hazing or any dangerous activities that threaten student safety or well-being," the university's news release said. "The University is committed to providing a safe environment for students, faculty, and staff."

West Virginia University said it refers all hazing incidents to the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities for review. Hazing allegations can also be reported to the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities at 304-293-8111, the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life at 304-293-8201 or the Office of Compliance and Prevention Education at 304-293-5600.

Anyone who has been targeted by hazing or has information on the investigation can call the university's police department at 304-293-3136 or share information through the LiveSafe app.