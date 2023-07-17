Watch CBS News
Crime

West Virginia state trooper shot, police searching for the suspect

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

A West Virginia state trooper was shot Monday during a traffic stop in Raleigh County and police are searching for the suspect, officials said.

The trooper stopped a white Jeep Grand Cherokee at the Dollar General in Midway near Interstate 77. Shortly after, a man inside the vehicle fired a gun and struck the officer in the elbow, a statement from the West Virginia State Police said.

The shooter fled and police asked anyone who locates the vehicle to contact authorities. Police said the Jeep has older damage on the driver's side.

Authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the officer's condition.

First published on July 17, 2023 / 2:10 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.