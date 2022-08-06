West Virginia starts back-to-school sales tax holiday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia residents in need of materials for the upcoming school year can save money this weekend during a sales tax holiday.

Certain items are exempt from the state sales tax over the four-day period that starts Friday. It includes school-related items such as clothing, supplies, instructional materials, laptops and tablets, and sports equipment.

The average customer will save at least 6% on every qualified purchase, and up to 7% if the item was bought in a municipality with a local sales tax, according to a statement. Items purchased for use in a trade or business are not exempt.

Qualifying items can be bought tax-free at stores, online or by telephone if the customer orders and pays for the item and the retailer accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, Gov. Jim Justice said in a statement. Items do not qualify if the payment is made before or after the exemption period. Orders from West Virginia retailers made to out-of-state consumers also are not eligible.

The back-to-school sales tax holiday was reinstated last year for the first time since 2004.