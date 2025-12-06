West Virginia man charged after gun found at Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoint

A Morgantown, West Virginia, man has been charged after a loaded gun was found at the Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoint, Allegheny County police said.

Transportation Security Administration officers found the weapon within a passenger's carry-on bag around 4:45 a.m. Saturday. County police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were subsequently notified.

The passenger, 37-year-old Donovan Pearson, did not possess a valid concealed carry permit, police said. Pearson is charged with carrying a firearm without a license.

Airport officials and county police remind passengers that if they bring firearms into an airport security checkpoint, they can face federal civil fines from the TSA up to $10,000. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $13,910.