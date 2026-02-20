Man kills wife and mother-in-law before killing himself, West Virginia police say

A man is suspected of killing his wife and his mother-in-law before turning the gun on himself, police in West Virginia said.

The Summersville Police Department in Nicholas County said in a post on Facebook on Friday that law enforcement was called to a home on Ashley Lane on Thursday, around 5 p.m., after receiving information that three people were found unconscious and unresponsive.

At the residence, law enforcement found three people dead inside the home. Summersville police identified the victims as Nancy Lindwdel, Dawn Morrow and Douglas Morrow. They all lived inside the home, police added.

The Facebook post from the police said preliminary information found that Douglas Morrow shot Dawn Morrow, his wife, and Lindwedel, his mother-in-law, before killing himself. Police said it was an "isolated incident."

"All three individuals have been transported to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner's Office for autopsies. Next of kin has been notified," Summersville police's Facebook post said.

Summersville police, West Virginia State Police and the Nicholas County Sheriff's Office responded to the home on Thursday. The investigation continues. No other information was released on Friday.

"This matter is still an ongoing and open investigation," the post said.