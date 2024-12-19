Pittsburgh man faces up to 20 years in prison for bank robbery out of West Virginia

WHEELING, W. Va. (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh area man is facing up to 20 years in federal prison after he was convicted of robbing a bank in West Virginia nearly six years ago.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of West Virginia, 58-year-old Frank Morrison of Braddock Hills was found guilty of bank robbery on Wednesday.

In September 2018, Morrison walked into the United Bank in Elm Grove while wearing a mask and demanded money from two of the tellers. He walked out of the bank with more than $4,000 in cash but surveillance footage captured Morrison throwing away his mask and other items into a nearby dumpster.

Along with robbing the bank, Morrison has a prior criminal history including convictions of armed bank robbery, robbery, and fraud. He is currently serving an 87-month sentence for federal firearms convictions out of Pennsylvania.

"Frank Morrison has made a living committing crimes throughout the region, but his criminal career is now over," said U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld. "We will seek a sentence that will keep Mr. Morrison behind bars for the rest of his life so that he can no longer terrorize the public."

Morrison will face up to 20 years in federal prison following the conviction once he is sentenced and the U.S. attorney is seeking to add the sentence to run consecutively with the term he is currently serving.