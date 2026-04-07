Civilian uses police radio to call for help during fight in West View

A civilian hopped on a local police officer's radio and called for help on Tuesday. It happened following a fight in West View at the intersection of Columbia and Center avenues.

According to police paperwork, a detective was in a fight at the intersection and needed additional officers. The responding officer said that when he arrived, he found the detective on the ground, struggling with a male who was later identified as Joshua Pratt.

According to witnesses, Pratt had previously punched another man in the face. That victim, Spencer Imhof, had asked Pratt for any extra cans because he scraps metal. Pratt allegedly responded by striking Imhof several times in the face.

When the detective arrived and attempted to arrest Pratt, a scuffle ensued, and the detective was unable to reach his radio. That is when a witness got on the radio and called for officers to assist.

The detective did receive injuries and drove himself to the hospital. Pratt now faces multiple criminal charges, including aggravated assault.