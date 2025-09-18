3rd Allegheny County resident diagnosed with West Nile virus

A third human case of West Nile virus has been confirmed in Allegheny County.

The county health department said a Munhall resident who hasn't recently traveled tested positive for West Nile virus. The health department said the patient hasn't been hospitalized. Citing patient privacy, officials didn't release any other details.

The health department said it will conduct additional surveillance and an investigation in the Munhall and Homestead area next week.

What is West Nile virus?

West Nile virus is spread to people from infected mosquitoes.

Most people infected with West Nile virus don't feel sick, according to the CDC. Only one in five people infected develop symptoms, which include a fever, a headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea and a rash. The health department says less than 1% of infected people develop severe neurological illness.

There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat West Nile virus, the CDC says. People who believe they have the virus are encouraged to consult a health care provider.

How to protect against West Nile virus

"Mosquitoes that carry West Nile Virus are most active from dusk to dawn," Allegheny County vector control specialist Nicholas Baldauf said in a news release. "We encourage residents to wear insect repellent or long sleeves and pants when outdoors, especially during these times."

Mosquitoes can breed in as little as a half inch of stagnant water, so residents are encouraged to keep an eye out. Complaints about stagnant water can be reported online.

"Allegheny County residents play an important role when it comes to reducing the area's mosquito population," Baldauf said.