1 killed in apartment building fire in West Newton

WEST NEWTON, Pa. (KDKA) — One person died after an apartment building fire in Westmoreland County on Thursday.

The fire broke out in West Newton at Filbern Manor, a senior apartment building, around 7:15 p.m. A 76-year-old woman was killed, the coroner said

Westmoreland Co. Coroner confirms a 76y/o woman died after a fire broke out at a senior apt. building, Filbern Manor in West Newton. 911 tells me the fire started in the woman’s 11th floor apt. Fire crews & police evacuated the building. There are 127 units.@KDKA pic.twitter.com/VuzsNH0HCe — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) December 30, 2022

Westmoreland County 911 said the fire started in the woman's 11th-floor apartment. Fire crews and police temporarily evacuated the building after the fire, which is under control.

The woman's identity has not been released.