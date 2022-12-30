Watch CBS News
1 killed in apartment building fire in West Newton

By Jennifer Borrasso

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WEST NEWTON, Pa. (KDKA) — One person died after an apartment building fire in Westmoreland County on Thursday.

The fire broke out in West Newton at Filbern Manor, a senior apartment building, around 7:15 p.m. A 76-year-old woman was killed, the coroner said

Westmoreland County 911 said the fire started in the woman's 11th-floor apartment. Fire crews and police temporarily evacuated the building after the fire, which is under control. 

The woman's identity has not been released.

First published on December 29, 2022 / 9:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

