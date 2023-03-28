Watch CBS News
West Mifflin couple fills lawn with inflatable bunnies

By Meghan Schiller

West Mifflin couple decks out home with inflatable bunnies
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - It's almost time for the Easter Bunny to hop on by, but he already stopped by one home in West Mifflin.

Ruth Antoncic and her husband Rudy live along Skyline Drive in West Mifflin. When she spotted her neighbor with a bunny 30 years ago, she said, 'any-bunny can do that.' 

"I said, 'I can do that, it doesn't take electricity.' It is just so cute and it's fun," she said. 

Bunnies on a picnic, bunnies playing volleyball, badminton bunnies and bonfire bunnies -- it's really blown up.

"Yeah, with a compressor. I started with blowing up by mouth, then I got a bicycle pump, then I got blisters and hot and everything so I said, 'I need help,'" Ruth said.

kdka-ruth-antoncic.png
(Photo: KDKA)

What started as six bunnies bought at Thrift Drug and Ames turned into a love letter to Pittsburgh with the Pens and Franco.

"I wanted to commemorate that for the bunnies, because I like to do things that people can relate to and that are important to Pittsburgh," she said. 

It screams spring and it's fun, and she really does it for her family.  

"I organized around what people do, what my family was doing, going to school, having parties, playing baseball, having picnics," she said. 

So don't be shy. Ruth wants you to hop on by.

"First of all, they slow down and say 'wow' or say 'oh my God' or something like that -- stunned that they've never see it before-- or they slow down and look or honk or say -- but a lot of people don't know that they can stop and I would like them to stop," Ruth said. 

March 28, 2023

