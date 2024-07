WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — Two teenagers were injured in a shootout in West Mifflin on Monday, sources say.

Sources told KDKA-TV that police believe a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old shot each other at Mon View Heights.

One of the teens was shot in the chest while the other was shot in the thigh. Their conditions were not immediately available.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting. Police are investigating.