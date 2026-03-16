West Deer Township community steps up after tree falls onto baseball field concession stand

Friday's high winds also left their mark on a baseball field in West Deer Township after a tree practically sliced a concession stand in two.

At Bairdford Park, gratitude now surrounds the sports community and its damaged concession stand. It's an institution and a big money maker for Deer Lakes Youth Baseball.

Before the damage from Friday's storm can even be cleaned up, even more inclement weather is rolling in.

"It couldn't be worse, but at the same time it couldn't be better," said Miste Wiegand, the Deer Lakes Youth Baseball Association Director of Communications.

Only days away from the start of its opening season, the stand wasn't in full use.

"Rarely was anything plugged in. Our propane tanks aren't hooked up," she said.

However, an estimated 100-foot tree crushed part of the building.

"Like a foot over, it could've been catastrophic," she said. "We have all of our paperwork, our roles and stuff, everything we need for our free Freedom Classic tournament every year."

From the events to games and much more, Wiegand said this space plays a big role in the spring baseball season.

"Any extra uniforms are kept in there. That's where our meeting space is," she said. "As far as a concession stand goes, obviously, that's where a huge chunk of our income comes for the season."

But after the tree took out the side, the community stepped up.

"[Residents were saying], 'We can come. I will cut the tree up for you. I will help rebuild. I will donate paint,'" Wiegand recalled.

"We cried for this, but then you cry again because you see how much people really do care and really want to help."

In this gloomy season, there's warmth felt in hope of restoring what's needed for springtime sports in a community that rallies around its kids.

"We just want to be barefoot in Bairdford Park. That's what we want to do."

According to the township, they expect to have the tree removed sometime on Monday. As for the other repairs, that will be up to the insurance company.