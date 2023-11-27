Pittsburgh-area high school student starts his own snow angels project

IMPERIAL, Pa. (KDKA) -- James Bozic, or JC as he likes to be called, is a West Allegheny High School student who is constantly thinking of ways to help people.

"I have been in this community for a long time and it's definitely a part of me," JC said. "So I just want to give back to this community."

And one way to give back, he thought, was to grab a shovel when it starts snowing and dig out his neighbors free of charge.

"I saw the snow angel project and I thought to myself, 'why don't we have something like that around here?' I asked my mom that and she was like, 'I don't know,' so I was like, 'why don't we just start one?' It's as simple as that," he said.

JC's calling his new service for the season "SnowBusters" and after his mom Vicki put it out on Facebook that they were starting this program, people instantly began reaching out.

"All of a sudden there was just a huge response," said Vicki. "Between people who wanted to help shovel, to people who wanted to donate and then of course, the one that we were looking for, the people who needed the help. And I was just like, this is fantastic. This is going to be so huge."

JC says that SnowBusters will start off relatively small this year, staying in the Clinton and Imperial area, but he also says there's no reason the program can't expand if it is successful.

While only time will tell how much precipitation we will get this winter, one thing is certain: JC's mom Vicki couldn't be prouder of her son.

"He is a straight-A student. He plays both sides of the football. He goes out on half-time for the half-time show for band. He is just super active and then he just says these things like 'I want to help' and it just melts my heart. I mean he just, literally, he's going to change the world. This kid is going to change the world."

Changing the world, one shovelful at a time.

If you would like more information on SnowBusters, call or text Vicki and JC at 412-694-6896 or check out their Facebook page.