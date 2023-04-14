Weekend Planner: Home shows, fabrics, and YinzerCon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's another jam-packed weekend in and around the Burgh and the warmer weather has many thinking about those spring and summer home upgrades.

If that describes you - the Butler County Home Show is a great option.

It starts later this afternoon and runs through Sunday.

Admission is free and it takes place at the Family Sports Center on Evans City Road.

There will be exhibit booths, food trucks, and live demonstrations.

It goes from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. today and then 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday and wraps up Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

You can learn more on their website at this link.

Happening tomorrow, it's the 36th annual Spring Fabric Fair hosted by the Salvation Army of Greater Pittsburgh Women's Auxiliary.

It goes from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Pittsburgh Temple Worship and Service Center on McNeilly Road.

There you'll find deals on fabrics, yarns, crafting materials, and "sew" much more!

All of the proceeds raised help families in Allegheny County.

The Salvation Army has the full details on their website.

Finally, this one is for all the true Pittsburghers out there.

Yinzercon!

It's on Saturday at Remixxd HQ in Belle Vernon's Amcel Center and goes from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

You can also meet KDKA's own Mary Ours and Erica Mokay.

KDKA's Erica Mokay and Mary Ours featured at YinzerCon