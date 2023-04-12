KDKA's Erica Mokay and Mary Ours featured at YinzerCon

Mary Ours and Erica Mokay joining YinzerCon

BELLE VERNON (KDKA) - This Saturday, you'll have the chance to meet two KDKA personalities.

KDKA meteorologist Mary Ours and reporter Erica Mokay will be a part of YinzerCon, a celebration of all things western Pennsylvania.

Mary is a native of Beaver Falls as well as a Point Park graduate and Erica is a graduate of Belle Vernon Area High School.

The event takes place on Saturday at Remixxd HQ in Belle Vernon's Amcel Center.

It's scheduled from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

You can see the full details at this link.