KDKA's Erica Mokay and Mary Ours featured at YinzerCon
BELLE VERNON (KDKA) - This Saturday, you'll have the chance to meet two KDKA personalities.
KDKA meteorologist Mary Ours and reporter Erica Mokay will be a part of YinzerCon, a celebration of all things western Pennsylvania.
Mary is a native of Beaver Falls as well as a Point Park graduate and Erica is a graduate of Belle Vernon Area High School.
The event takes place on Saturday at Remixxd HQ in Belle Vernon's Amcel Center.
It's scheduled from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
You can see the full details at this link.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.