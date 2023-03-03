Weekend Planner: Home & Garden Show highlights a fun weekend in the Burgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We've made it to Friday and if you're still looking to make plans, we've got you covered!

The headliner of a great weekend in Pittsburgh is the 41st annual Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show.

It kicks off Friday morning at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center and runs through March 12.

There will be more than 1,500 exhibits that will cover more than 10 acres.

Tickets for adults are $10, $4 for kids ages 6-12, and free for children under six.

Doors open at 10 a.m.

You can check out the details on their website at this link!

Also happening this weekend, you'll be able to pick up some antique treasures at the Three Rivers Depression Era Glass Society show and sale.

That's happening tomorrow and Sunday at the Quality Inn in New Kensington. There will be 23 dealers from 11 states selling their wares.

Tickets are $10 for the early-bird admission which is from 10 a.m. until noon and then they'll be $5 for regular admission from noon until 5 p.m. then again Sunday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Details can be found right here.

On Sunday, Carnegie Mellon is holding its annual Double Bass Symposium.

That's where you'll be able to check out master classes from experts, live performances, and recitals.

There will also be networking opportunities for musicians.

That all takes place from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The best part - it's all free!

If you aren't able to attend in person, you can watch live on the university's YouTube page.

You can get the full schedule or watch the live stream at this link.