Weekend Planner: Halloween festivities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Halloween weekend is coming and there are so many ways to celebrate!

If you've put time and effort into yours and your kids' costumes, why wear them just once? Here are some good options to show those costumes off all weekend long.

Verona weekend events

There are a couple of events taking place in Verona this weekend.

The first is actually taking place on Thursday night at the Verona Farmers Market. There's a trunk-or-treat happening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature pumpkin decorating, music, and of course food. Click here for more.

On Saturday, also in Verona, there will be a pup parade and costume contest. It starts at 1 p.m.. You have to register ahead of time at Inner Groove Brewing or Etta's Doggy Daycare. Registration is $10 and proceeds benefit 412 Animal Rescue. Click here for more.

A haunted evening in Homestead

The Oakmont Paranormal Society will be at the Carnegie Library of Homestead for a haunted evening.

There will be tarot card readings and you can explore the haunted history of the library with ghost tours and paranormal investigations.

The event will take place from 7 p.m. to Midnight. Click here for more.

Carnegie Museum holding sensory friendly hours

The museum's special hours will take place on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Admission is free if you're a member and for non-members, it's $10 for adults and $6 for kids. Children are encouraged to dress up for Halloween. The event will feature a scavenger hunt and story time. Click here for more.