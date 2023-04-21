Weekend Planner: Concerts, shopping, movies, and rubber duck races

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As our own Ron Smiley has been saying, it looks like the weekend - at least tomorrow - will be a washout, but that doesn't have to wash away your good time!

There are still several great events to check out this weekend.

Starting in Monroeville, you can shop till you drop at the Just Between Friends Spring Sale.

The shopping extravaganza is happening at the Monroeville Convention Center over the next three days. You'll be able to find crazy deals on spring and summer clothing, shoes, baby equipment, maternity items, bedding, toys, and much more.

It starts today at 9 a.m. and goes until 5 p.m.

You can get their full hours and details on their website at this link.

Meanwhile, one of Pittsburgh's biggest cinematic events is back!

The J-Film Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary and it's happening from today until next Sunday.

You can check out 20 Jewish-themed, independent feature films that you can't see anywhere else.

The movies will be shown at the AMC Waterfront, The Oaks Theater, and McConomy Auditorium.

Four of the films will also be screened virtually.

Get the full list of showtimes at this link.

Classically music lovers, this next event is for you.

This weekend, Chatham Baroque and several other talented musicians will perform in the show "The Joy of Bach."

It's a concert that honors the late Bach scholar Don Franklin.

The show takes place Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. at the Calvary Episcopal Church in Shadyside.

General admission tickets are $40 and they can be purchased right here.

Last, and most certainly not least, more than 7,000 rubber duckies will be filling Lake Elizabeth in Allegheny Commons Park as part of the second annual Steel City Duck Derby.

The race raises money for the Partners for Quality Foundation, a non-profit that supports those with disabilities.

You can "adopt" a duck to race in the derby and there will be food trucks, face painting, and more.

The race begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning.

It's a packed weekend in Pittsburgh!