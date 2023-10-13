Weekend Planner: Another weekend of fall fun across the region

Weekend Planner: Another weekend of fall fun

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The weekend is here and like we do each and every Friday, we're here to help you with your plans.

We start with the big one - Fort Ligonier Days.

It all gets underway today and it's Westmoreland County's premier fall festival.

It commemorates a key battle of the French and Indian War that happened on October 12, 1758.

It includes battle re-enactments, more than 300 food options, and live entertainment.

The festival begins at 9 a.m. today and wraps up on Sunday evening.

Fort Ligonier Days happen in downtown Ligonier and our very own Ron Smiley will be on hand for all the fun!

Check out the full list of events at this link.

Next, we head to McKees Rocks for a fall craft and vendor favor.

That's happening on Saturday from noon until 6 p.m. at the VFW Post 418 on Cartiers Avenue.

There you'll find handmade crafts, sweets and treats, clothing, jewelry, candles, and so much more.

The event benefits the McKees Rocks Police Department's K-9 Fund.

After a three-year hiatus, Pumpkinfest returns to the North Side on Saturday!

The 29th annual fall festival takes over Allegheny Commons East Park from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

There will be a petting zoo, games, educational activities, live music, food, pumpkin decorating, hay rides, pony rides, amusement rides, and so much more.

Now, in the case of rain, Pumpkinfest will move to Sunday at the same time.

You can find the details on the North Side website right here.

Also tomorrow, Millvale Riverfront Park will host the Blanket Bash Harvest Fest.

It's all going down from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. and the park will be filled with live music, food and drinks, and other fall fun.

Best of all - it's free to attend.

Organizers said they are monitoring the weather and will adjust plans, if necessary.

More details can be found on Facebook.

The Carnegie Public Library will celebrate Halloween early with its Monster Mash Bash!

The library promises dancing, tricks, treats, and spooky fun for the kiddos.

It's taking place from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and you can sign up on their website right here.

As you can see, plenty to do this weekend with a focus on fall fun!