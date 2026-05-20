Wednesday begins a stretch of rainy weather in the Pittsburgh area

While most of your day will be dry, you'll once again likely see some rain at times today. The highest chance for rain and storms comes for places south of I-70 and will occur between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Total rain expected through Thursday morning KDKA Weather Center

There is also a level one out of five, with five being the highest, chance for severe weather today. Strong straight-line winds are the biggest concern today when it comes to any severe weather. On top of any severe weather risks, there's also a small chance for isolated flooding today for places south of Pittsburgh that catch a storm or two in short order.

Looking ahead, rain and storm chances stick around through at least Saturday, if not longer.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

I don't have a single day dry on the seven-day plus 2. I have at least a scattered rain chance every day through Memorial Day. Today & Thursday, along with Sunday & Monday, will see large swaths of the day that will be dry. Friday afternoon through Saturday is looking at plenty of rain moving through our area.

Rain totals of 2" - 3" can't be ruled out during that time for places from Pittsburgh to the south. Flooding chances will be heightened over the weekend, with flooding possible in smaller streams and creeks.

Highs today will return to near 'normal' for this time of the year. I have highs today in the low 70s. Highs today will be hit around noon before cooler air begins to move in. I have temperatures in the 50s by 6 p.m. today.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh area - May 20, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures remain seasonal for the rest of the week, with highs in the 60s on Thursday and Friday and highs back in the 70s Saturday through Monday.