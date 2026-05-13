Pittsburgh will have afternoon storm chances on Wednesday with gusty winds and lightning

It will be stormy this afternoon, and then cooler for the rest of the work week.

Temperatures then warm up with record-setting temperatures possible early next week. It's going to be a busy stretch of weather. Let's get right into it.

Wind gusts throughout the day in Somerset - May 13, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Rain chances today are low overall. The headline is the storm chance that occurs this afternoon. Gusty winds, frequent lightning, and isolated but intense downpours are expected as a narrow line of storms develops and rolls through Western Pennsylvania. The line of storms will be intensifying as it moves from the west to the east.

Chances for severe weather - May 13, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Right now, it looks like the storms will roll through between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Conditions in Pittsburgh - May 13, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

By the time you see this blog, our best chance for morning rain should have come and gone. Rain totals will not be very impressive today; most will see less than 0.05 inches of rain.

That excludes rain coming from afternoon storms.

Afternoon storms could add another fifth of an inch of rain for those who see the most 'intense' cells sliding through their areas. Temperatures in the morning are in the 50s. We will quickly rise up to the mid-60s for temperatures this afternoon ahead of storms. Temperatures will then dip back down to the 50s for the rest of the day, with brisk winds coming in from the northwest at around 15 mph.

Thursday highs will only hit the mid-50s.

We stay cool through Friday morning. We'd have to worry about frost on Friday if it wasn't for the cloud cover that's expected. Friday highs will be near 70°. Saturday and Sunday highs are expected to hit the low 80s both days.

A perfect 'storm' of low humidity levels, plenty of sunshine, and a strengthening sun angle will allow us to potentially see record highs early next week. I have high temperatures in the 90s on both Monday and Tuesday next week.

The record high for Monday is 91°, and that is what I am forecasting for a high.