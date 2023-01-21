Weddings, wheels, and weekend getaways: Lots to do in Downtown Pittsburgh this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Let me ask - are you interested in travel, looking at cool cars, and meeting celebrities?

What about thinking about getting married soon?

Well, if you answered yes to any of those, there is a lot happening in Pittsburgh that you might be interested in.

Let's start at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center where there are two conventions happening.

First is the World of Wheels Custom Car Show.

It's taking place today and tomorrow and the show is an amazing gathering place for car enthusiasts to enjoy a full weekend of everything involving custom cars. There will also be some cool celebrity guests like Dee Snider from Twisted Sister, Actress Mackenzie Phillips, and actor Henry Winkler, better known as The Fonz from Happy Days.

Goes without saying, a pretty big event with a lot going on.

"We just have a little bit of everything, and when people come through the doors, they say, 'this is really something,'" said Larry Way, Public Relations Director for Maxmotive World of Wheels. "They see the shiny paints and the chrome, and so on, it's millions of dollars of automotive art."

Also, The Pittsburgh Travel Showcase is at the convention center this weekend.

It's a great way to save time and money as well as meet one-on-one with top travel service representatives from a variety of major cruise lines, railways, tour companies, theme parks, and more.

Lastly, if you're getting ready for a wedding, the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh is hosting Cavanaugh's Bride Show. It's a perfect event to help you plan your special day.

You can learn more about each event on their websites, which you can find the links below!

