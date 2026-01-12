What's the forecast for the Steelers-Texans playoff game?

It appears that the weather will cooperate for Monday's Steelers-Texans playoff game at Acrisure Stadium.

Winds won't be too strong, coming in out of the southwest at around 10 mph. Temperatures during the entire game should hold near 32 degrees.

Monday's weather will be pretty standard for this time of year. The high is forecasted for 37 degrees. The "average" for this time of year is 36 degrees. Low temperatures will be a couple of degrees above the "seasonal average" of 21, mainly due to morning cloud cover. Clouds will roll out this afternoon, leaving mostly sunny skies in place for the rest of the afternoon.

Pittsburgh area forecast (Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

Temperatures on Tuesday are expected to be slightly warmer, with afternoon highs reaching the mid-to-low 40s.

Active weather pattern wraps up the week

Looking ahead, rain and snow chances return to the area on Wednesday. Late Wednesday and through Thursday, the Pittsburgh region will see snow showers working their way through the area. If out and about, snow chances on Thursday will likely slow traffic.

Due to the timing of the snow, school delays and cancellations will be possible. Right now, model data is hinting at more than 3 inches of snow falling in Pittsburgh, but in situations like this, some of what is included may be rain. We are still more than three days out from the event, so we will know more about what falls as rain and what falls as snow soon enough.

Thursday's snow is just a part of what looks to be an active weather pattern to wrap up the week. Western Pennsylvania is looking at accumulating snow as a possibility on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Snow totals for the week right now look to be around 6 to 8 inches in the Pittsburgh area, with most of that snow falling on Thursday into Friday morning and then on Saturday to Sunday morning.

Cold air moves in next

Finally, looking into next week, some of the coldest air of the season so far will be in place early next week with 850mb temperatures falling to -21 degrees Celsius. This translates into single-digit morning lows as long as skies are clear and temperatures in the teens with cloud cover. Right now Pittsburgh is forecasted to fall to 9 degrees on Monday morning, with other communities likely dipping to near 5 degrees. Wind chills will fall to near 0 degrees. It's going to be cold starting on Sunday night and continuing at least through Wednesday morning of next week.