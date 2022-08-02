'We are not going to be the hunted. We are going hunting ourselves.' Pat Narduzzi optimistic about Pitt's upcoming season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With less than a month until Pitt football kicks off its season with the return of the Backyard Brawl, head coach Pat Narduzzi says the team is not going to be on the defensive.

Pat Narduzzi held media availability on Monday and discussed a number of topics ahead of the upcoming season.

"So we're in shape, ready to go. Got through practice No. 1 today, which you guys saw the first I think five periods, and happy with where we are right now. I think day one is kind of where you expect to be," Narduzzi said.

With an ongoing quarterback competition between Kedon Slovis and Nick Patti, Narduzzi said that a decision hasn't been made yet and that it's a 'day-by-day process.' Narduzzi added that he wished he could put a date on when the decision might be made, but said he doesn't know what that will be decided.

Pitt enters the season as defending ACC Champions, but Narduzzi made no qualms about saying there's no target on the team's back.

"There's no target on our back and we are not really defending any because it's not going anywhere. It's there. That trophy is not going to leave that area out there in front of the building. If the trophy is here, we are champions, 2021 and it's over."

While describing what it will be like entering the season defending that title, Narduzzi made it clear that Pitt will be going on the offensive.

"We are not going to be the hunted. We are going hunting ourselves. We are not going to sit back and go, 'Oh, gosh. People are coming after them.' No, we are going after them and we are going after them harder than we did a year ago, and we are going to go after them in a different way. It will be a different attack offensively, defensively, and there will be a different attack on special teams."

Pitt will begin their season on Thursday, September 1 when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers in the return of the Backyard Brawl at Acrisure Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.