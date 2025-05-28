State and local leaders looking to prevent future tragedies following 12-year-old's drowning death

The drowning death of a 12-year-old Washington County boy who was swimming with friends in the Monongahela River earlier this month has prompted local and state leaders to take action to prevent any future tragedies.

The Donora mayor and a county commissioner believe the accidental drowning death of Rontae Lester was preventable.

Local and state leaders have channeled their grief for the loss of Lester into a lifesaving mission to spread awareness about the dangers of swimming in the river and to implement safety measures so this tragedy doesn't happen to another family.

"No family should have to go through this," said Donora Mayor Donnie Pavelko. "I just can't fathom it. It's heart-wrenching."

News of Lester's death has sent shockwaves through the small community of Donora.

"With the help of everybody, we may be able to solve this problem for good," Pavelko said.

Just days after Lester's death, a conversation among local and state leaders on how to make the area safer and prevent future tragedies began. Topics included providing water safety education in schools that would teach students about the hidden dangers, like river currents.

"People don't realize that these lakes and creeks that we have are dangerous, and just because it's not an ocean or a river doesn't mean we don't need water safety," said Washington County Commissioner Electra Janis.

Another important area that's lacking, Commissioner Janis says, is signage. There are no warning signs in the area where Lester and his friends were swimming.

She believes those would make kids hopefully think twice before getting in the water.

"It's an inviting area. It doesn't look dangerous. It looks fun. I expect those to be up in a matter of days," Janis said.

Leaders are also exploring ways to keep kids away from the river altogether by providing other fun activities and opportunities when the weather is hot, like a splash pad.

"There's state funding available, the county wants to participate as well. It's just a matter of finding a location that's conducive so the parents to be able to walk there. What I really love about the splash pad is that they're safe and you cannot drown."

Commissioner Janis encourages community members to reach out to her office with any ideas to improve safety at the river's access point.