Watch out for romance scams as the weather warms up

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Online dating services and social media apps have become popular options for people looking to find their lifelong partner.

However, with the advent of these new technologies, scammers have emerged to try and trick unassuming romantics into sharing personal information that could turn out to do more harm than good.

The Ross Township Police Department has shared a warning to those who are looking to find partners via the internet. Romance scams are popping up, tricking users into believing the one they're communicating with is another person longing for affection. When, in reality, the person on the other side is a cybercriminal who is using a fake identity to try and take money from you.

Ross Township Police have shared the following signs to make sure you don't end up with a romance scammer:

They live far away. They say they live in another city or another country.

If their profile sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Do their interests and hobbies match yours? Do they have an impressive job? Are they really attractive?

The relationship moves fast. They profess love quickly and promise to get together or say they want to get married. They may ask to move communications off of the dating site. They ask for your phone number and other personal information.

They keep making excuses for not visiting in person. Even if you pay for plane tickets, they'll cancel at the last minute with a lofty (and believable) excuse.

They insist that they need money and give elaborate and emotional stories about why. Medical expenses for surgeries, gambling debts and family emergencies are common themes.

They want to send you money to deposit into your bank account. They are setting you up for a scheme where you give money to others or deliver packages with money in them, also known as "money laundering," which is against the law.

They ask you to send them money in very specific ways. Wire transfers, preloaded gift cards and newly established bank accounts in your name are common requests for cybercriminals. Once you give a little, they ask for more. Their messages become desperate or aggressive if you refuse.

In addition, the department warns to never send out any sort of compromising pictures, reveal too much of your personal information, or give or accept money from someone you have never met.

Officials say if you believe you have been scammed, contact your bank immediately. Be sure to notify the support team of whichever app these conversations took place on, file a report with your local police station, and report all records to the Federal Trade Commission.