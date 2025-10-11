Watch live: Westminster vs. W&J college football live stream

Watch CBS News
Westminster vs. W&J college football live stream

Mike Darnay
It's a college football Saturday in western Pennsylvania as the Westminster Titans are set to face the W&J Presidents this week in the Presidents Athletic Conference. 

Washington & Jefferson hosts today's game and heads into the contest with a 2-2 record and enters the contest on the heels of a historic victory last week.

Last Saturday, W&J visited Hiram and had its highest scoring output in a road game since 1891 as the Presidents won the game 70-13.

W&J's offensive attack spread the ball around the field as they had 350 passing yards and 239 rushing yards in the big win. 

Westminster enters today's game with a 3-1 record having beaten Bethany 52-0 last week.

Both teams are 2-0 in conference play with today's contest deciding who will take the lead in the conference.

Kickoff from Cameron Stadium in Washington is set for 2 p.m.

PAC Football on KDKA+ and CBS News Pittsburgh

KDKA+ is your home for football in the Presidents' Athletic Conference this year.

All season long, we're bringing you live action from all across our area.

  • 10/18 - Geneva at Waynesburg - 1 p.m. 
  • 10/25 - Westminster at Grove City - 1 p.m.
  • 11/1 - Case Western Reserve at Washington & Jefferson - 6 p.m.
  • 11/15 - Bethany at Allegheny - 1 p.m. 

