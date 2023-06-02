Watch Live: Springdale smokestacks coming down

SPRINGDALE (KDKA) - This morning, around 8 a.m., the skyline of Springdale Borough will change forever.

The smokestacks that have been around for decades are coming down.

WATCH LIVE: Springdale Smokestacks Implosion Live on CBS News Pittsburgh

The Cheswick Generating Station Power Plant stacks will come down and these iconic smokestacks can be seen for miles.

The larger stack is over 750 feet in height and the shorter one is over 550 feet.

Now, these stacks are being brought down by Controlled Demolition, the same company that brought down Three Rivers Stadium in 2001.

When these stacks come down, they're expected to kick up some dust.

Officials urge residents in Springdale around the area to avoid the demolition zone and take dust precautions.

"I'm going to get plastic and cover all her quads and stuff that are in the backyard, put towels in front of the doors so hopefully no dust gets in the house and make sure all the windows are closed and pray for the best," said Kevin Keener a Springdale resident.

Stay a safe distance back and also be aware of road closures.

Pittsburgh Street, the main drag on the north side of the plant will close at 7 a.m., bus and car traffic will be detoured, and will reopen again at 8:30 a.m.

South Duquesne Avenue in Cheswick to Colfax Street in Springdale will reopen around 10 a.m.

Again, the implosion is scheduled for 8 a.m. and you can see it all right here on KDKA.com and KDKA-TV Morning News on Pittsburgh's CW.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details