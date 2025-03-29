Watch live Pittsburgh Riverhounds games during the 2025 USL season
KDKA+ and KDKA.com are your places to go to watch the Pittsburgh Riverhounds! You can catch the Riverhounds' games on KDKA+ and streaming live on KDKA.com!
The 2025 broadcast schedule for the Riverhounds on KDKA+:
3/29 Birmingham Legion FC, 7 pm
4/12 Charleston Battery, 7:30 pm
4/19 Loudoun United FC, 4:30pm
5/3 North Carolina FC, 7 pm
5/17 Colo. Springs Switchbacks, 9 pm
5/24 Rhode Island FC, 4 pm
5/ 31 Rhode Island FC, 7 pm
6/7 Detroit City FC, 7 pm
6/21 Tampa Bay Rowdies, 7 pm
6/28 Westchester SC, 7 pm
8/9 Orange County SC, 7 pm
8/23 Birmingham Legion FC, 8 pm
9/13 Louisville City FC, 7 pm
9/20 Hartford Athletic, 7 pm
9/27 Las Vegas Lights FC. 7 pm
10/4 Miami FC, 7 pm
10/11 Indy Eleven, 7 pm
10/25 Phoenix Rising FC, 7 pm