Watch live: Bethel Park vs. West Mifflin high school football live stream

It's a football Friday in western Pennsylvania and tonight's Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week is coming to you live from Titan Stadium as West Mifflin hosts Bethel Park.

Tonight's game of the week, which airs on KDKA+ and streams live on CBS News Pittsburgh by watching the live player above.

Bethel Park and West Mifflin each won their games last week and are looking to keep the victories coming.

The host Titans shut out Baldwin 41-0, getting first year head coach B.J. Pugh his first victory on the West Mifflin sidelines.

Running back Armand Hill, a West Virginia recruit, ran for 152 yards last week for West Mifflin in the big win over Baldwin.

West Mifflin running back Armand Hill, a West Virginia recruit, is one of the top rushers in the WPIAL. Mike Darnay / Mon Valley Independent

For Bethel Park, last week's 56-28 win over Armstrong was the second victory of the season for Phil Peckich and the Blackhawks, who bounced back from a 17-13 loss the week prior against Mars.

Quarterback Evan Devine led the WPIAL in passing last week with 367 yards in the win over Armstrong, linking up with David Dennison and William Sabatos for more than 300 of those yards.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Titan Stadium in West Mifflin.

This year's lineup of games on KDKA+ and CBS News Pittsburgh

September 12 - Bethel Park at West Mifflin

September 19 - Penn Hills at Aliquippa

September 26 - Avonworth at Central Valley

October 3 - South Fayette at Upper St. Clair

October 10 - Bishop Canevin at Fort Cherry

October 17 - North Allegheny at Pine-Richland

October 24 - Fan Vote