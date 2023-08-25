Waste management worker killed in accident in Fayette County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A worker at a waste management company was killed after an accident in Fayette County, according to his union.

Collin Rozzi of Uniontown fell from a garbage truck and was taken to UPMC Presbyterian, where he died on Tuesday, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office said in their case synopsis.

The United Mine Workers of America said Rozzi died after an accident at Noble Environmental in Brownsville but didn't release more details. The union said its safety committee and OSHA are at the site to investigate.

"We are committed to unearthing the facts surrounding his passing and will implement measures to prevent any such future occurrences. Let us stand united in offering our thoughts and prayers to the Rozzi family during this difficult time," the union said in a press release.

The medical examiner did not release Rozzi's cause or manner of death.