Case moves forward against Washington Wild Things pitcher accused of assault in Pittsburgh nightclub

The case against a Washington Wild Things pitcher accused of punching a man at a Strip District nightclub is moving forward.

Surveillance video from inside Cavo shows the victim with two drinks in his hands walking towards Sebastian Rodriguez. As he puts the cups down, he appears to be talking to Rodriguez's friend. That's when video shows the pitcher walking over and throwing a punch.

Rodriguez's lawyer Phil DiLucente claims it's self-defense.

"I think even the detective testified that words, that's why there's — words can be very threatening," DiLucente answered.

"But from the video we saw, it doesn't look like he's saying anything to your client," KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah said.

"Well, my client is within less than a foot of the other gentleman that he's speaking to at a very, what we will claim, in a very not so nice manner and my client decided to make sure that that not so nice manner wasn't taken to the next level," DiLucente said.

Rodriguez appeared in court on Wednesday, trading in his jersey for a county jail uniform. Friends and family showed up to support him. They watched as the video from Aug. 31 played.

DiLucente argues that it's what isn't seen because of the angle or heard because of the music that prompted his client to act.

The victim is still in the hospital. According to investigators, he has had multiple brain surgeries, can't speak and may end up paralyzed.

"This is the saddest situation in the world, one punch could cause all this damage," DiLucente said.

"He's praying for the victim, his intent was never to have serious bodily injury. His desire was just to remove himself and another person from that situation, which was not so nice words," DiLucente said.

KDKA-TV reached out to the Washington Wild Things to inquire about Rodriguez's status with the team but didn't hear back.