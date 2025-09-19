Washington Wild Things pitcher accused of assaulting man inside Pittsburgh nightclub

A pitcher for the Washington Wild Things is accused of assaulting a man inside a Pittsburgh nightclub last month.

Investigators say Sebastian Rodriguez assaulted a man inside CAVO Pittsburgh in the Strip District on Aug. 31. His attorney, Phil DiLucente, admits it but claims there's a lot more to the story. DiLucente said Rodriguez was simply defending himself. The victim is still in the hospital.

"It was one punch," DiLucente said. "There's always two sides to the story. And before that one punch, we're saying that one punch was provoked, words, feeling threatened."

Rodriguez is from Puerto Rico. KDKA has learned he came to the states to play for the independent baseball league team based in Washington County. DiLucente said the pitcher was out that night with another player, just trying to have fun.

"Even if you spoke to the detectives, they cannot believe that one punch caused this type of damage to a human being, multiple brain surgeries, can't speak," DiLucente said.

The attorney added that his client is "not even worried about himself at this moment. He's really worried about the victim."

"This is not a good situation. We're going to deal with the situation as best as we can," DiLucente added.

KDKA reached out to the Washington Wild Things on Friday but did not hear back. Rodriguez is due back in court next week.