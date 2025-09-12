Washington County vape shop charged with selling marijuana

A Washington County vape shop is facing corrupt organization charges after an undercover investigation.

According to the criminal complaint, the investigation began in March when North Strabane police sent a confidential informant into Washington Vape & Tobacco on Wildflower Circle.

Investigators said the confidential informant bought "a small bag of green plant material," a vaping device and a pack of psychedelic gummies. Police said the "green plant material" tested positive for delta-9 and the vaping device contained delta-8.

After conducting surveillance in August, police said they did another controlled buy and liquid within all three vaporizers tested positive for marijuana-related compounds.

Officers executed a search warrant at the business and said they found suspected marijuana, delta-8 and delta-10 substances, THC vaporizers and a large amount of paraphernalia, all of which was packaged for sale. Authorities also seized business checks addressed to the vape shop as well as cash.

In the criminal complaint, police wrote that they believe Washington Vape & Tobacco is corrupt because "scheduled substances/narcotics and drug paraphernalia were being sold within this store under an organized and structured manner as part of normal business practices." Police also said money made on the sale of illegal items was used to pay an employee.

In addition to corrupt organization charges, the business is facing several other drug-related charges.